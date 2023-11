Purdue faces a tremendous challenge on Saturday night in Ann Arbor. A little over a year ago Michigan defeated Purdue in the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis. Now the Wolverines might be better, as they boast the nation's best defense. They have only given up double digit points in a single game this year, and that was a 52-10 blowout of Minnesota.

Let's learn a little more about the Wolverines from Brock Heilig of Maize & Blue Review.