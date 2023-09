Last season Purdue lost a close one in upstate New York to Syracuse, and it felt like a self-inflicted loss as the Boilermakers gave up a pick 6 and had far too many penalties in the final minute to give the Orange the win. This year is hte return game, as Syracuse comes to West Lafayette for the first time in 19 years.

To learn a bit more about the Orange we spoke with Jim Stechschulte from The Juice Online.