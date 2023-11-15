With the announcement not long ago, Gicarri Harris, son of former Purdue Boilermaker Glenn Robinson, has committed to Purdue to play for Matt Painter.



Harris is the sixth player of the 2024 class and moves Purdue's class to the 7th best in the nation according to Rivals.



On paper, Harris is the perfect combo guard to play next to Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer. Loyer and Smith are both on the smaller sides for guards, neither rely on physicality, and move well on and off the ball.



Harris is an absolute brute. A bully guard that's one of the best players with the ball in his hands heading towards the basket in the class. His size, athleticism, and heft fits perfectly next to Loyer and Smith who will still have two years of eligibility when Harris gets to campus.



But a class of six true freshman is as large as any Matt Painter has brought into Purdue.



How did Purdue get here?