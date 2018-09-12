It sounds like Purdue's coaches and players are ready to ditch the longtime adage in athletics of taking what the defense gives you.

Following a pair of games in which only one Purdue receiver has hauled in a reception of over 20 yards, Jeff Brohm wants to make good on a preseason promise to energize the vertical pass game.

"We've probably got to be a little more aggressive and take more shots," the Purdue head coach said Monday.