Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-12 06:06:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Going deep: Purdue ready to take more shots down the field

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34
Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
@matthewcstevens
Staff

More: Sparks brothers ready for matchup this weekend

Number Crunching: Week 2

Purdue Tuesday post-practice video

Changes may be forthcoming on Purdue offensive line

It sounds like Purdue's coaches and players are ready to ditch the longtime adage in athletics of taking what the defense gives you.

Following a pair of games in which only one Purdue receiver has hauled in a reception of over 20 yards, Jeff Brohm wants to make good on a preseason promise to energize the vertical pass game.

"We've probably got to be a little more aggressive and take more shots," the Purdue head coach said Monday.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}