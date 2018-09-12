Going deep: Purdue ready to take more shots down the field
It sounds like Purdue's coaches and players are ready to ditch the longtime adage in athletics of taking what the defense gives you.
Following a pair of games in which only one Purdue receiver has hauled in a reception of over 20 yards, Jeff Brohm wants to make good on a preseason promise to energize the vertical pass game.
"We've probably got to be a little more aggressive and take more shots," the Purdue head coach said Monday.
