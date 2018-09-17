Gold and Black Radio: A close look at Purdue's latest close loss
Purdue fell again on Saturday, and in similar fashion, dropping a close game to Missouri, 40-37.
We'll take a look at the game, plus the Boilermakers' string of close loses, on Gold and Black Radio.
