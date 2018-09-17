Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-17 08:36:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Gold and Black Radio: A close look at Purdue's latest close loss

- - • GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com staff

Purdue fell again on Saturday, and in similar fashion, dropping a close game to Missouri, 40-37.

We'll take a look at the game, plus the Boilermakers' string of close loses, on Gold and Black Radio.

Link: Radio

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}