Gold and Black Radio podcast: Big news for football; big test for hoops

Purdue's football program received big news over the weekend, first with David Bell's signing then with Markus Bailey's decision to return. We'll discuss on Gold and Black Radio, plus preview Purdue's trip to Michigan State.

{{ article.author_name }}