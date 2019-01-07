Gold and Black Radio podcast: Big news for football; big test for hoops
Purdue's football program received big news over the weekend, first with David Bell's signing then with Markus Bailey's decision to return. We'll discuss on Gold and Black Radio, plus preview Purdue's trip to Michigan State.
On the Gold and Black Radio podcast, @brianneubert and @KyleCharters79 on David Bell and Markus Bailey's announcements and the basketball team's big week on the road: https://t.co/MJU2L28O5y— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) January 7, 2019
