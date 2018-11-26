Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Brohm watch, Bucket, bowl
On Gold and Black Radio, we look at the future of Jeff Brohm, plus break down the Boilermakers victory over Indiana, giving them the Bucket and advancing them to the postseason.
Link: Radio
Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Brohm, bowl, Bucket https://t.co/a30LmrUswp— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) November 26, 2018
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.