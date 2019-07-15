Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Evaluating the prospects at the Peach Jam
Purdue has two-thirds of its 2020 basketball recruiting class complete, but needs an important third piece. Plus, it's getting an advance on future classes. More from the Peach Jam, and a preview of Big Ten football media days, on Gold and Black Radio.
Link: Radio
Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Evaluating the prospects at the Peach Jam, previewing Big Ten Media Days: https://t.co/t51oxm7V3J— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) July 15, 2019
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.