GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Losing streak hits four for Purdue

Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Losing streak hits four for Purdue
The Boilermakers are an underdog as they head to Bloomington to face the Hoosiers Saturday, after losing their fourth straight game to Nebraska. That, football recruiting and the latest basketball analysis on Gold and Black Radio.
Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Losing streak hits four for Purdue; Bucket week; football gets two commits; big week for basketball. https://t.co/Z8joNLmriE— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) December 7, 2020
