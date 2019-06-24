Gold and Black Radio podcast: More in June and more to come?
Purdue picked up several more football commitments in June, the latest a wide receiver. Who could be next? We discuss on Gold and Black Radio.
Link: Radio
Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue football collects more commits, plus Edwards/Hummel talk: https://t.co/x2ZU4UwRBD— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) June 24, 2019
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.