Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue fades in triple overtime loss

Purdue led by two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, before Wisconsin rallied to win in the third overtime Saturday. Now, the Boilermakers head to the Bucket needing a win to be eligible for the postseason. That and men's basketball on Gold and Black Radio.

