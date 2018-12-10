Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-10 07:44:23 -0600') }} football Edit

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue falls at Texas; bowl prep starts

- - • GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com staff

Purdue suffered another close loss away from Mackey Arena. We'll break down the reasons for the Boilermakers loss. And Purdue has started prep for the Music City Bowl, on Gold and Black Radio.

Link: Radio

Ripv3d6gxttv6vvx6k4w

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}