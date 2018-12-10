Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue falls at Texas; bowl prep starts
Purdue suffered another close loss away from Mackey Arena. We'll break down the reasons for the Boilermakers loss. And Purdue has started prep for the Music City Bowl, on Gold and Black Radio.
Link: Radio
On the Gold and Black Radio podcast: #Purdue falls in another close one; Boilermakers start bowl prep: https://t.co/uHuLhuwzbJ— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) December 10, 2018
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.