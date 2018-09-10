Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-10 07:52:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue falls to 0-2 after second home loss

- - • GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com staff

Purdue's winless to start the season, after being undone by inconsistent offense and undisclipined play. And Missouri comes to Ross-Ade Saturday. We'll discuss on Gold and Black Radio.

