{{ timeAgo('2021-05-24 08:32:53 -0500') }} football Edit

Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue football stays active in offseason

GoldandBlack.com staff

Purdue's lost a couple players to injury and to the portal, continuing what's been an active offseason. But additions will likely continue, as well. We break it all down on Gold and Black Radio.

