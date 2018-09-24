Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-24 07:13:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue gets Win No. 1

- - • GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com staff

Purdue dominated on both sides of the ball Saturday, picking up its first victory of the season on Homecoming. We'll break down the changes defensively, David Blough's performance and much more on Gold and Black Radio.

