Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue in Nashville; hoops looks for reset

The Boilermakers will face the Auburn Tigers in the Music City Bowl later this month. We'll take an early look on Gold and Black Radio, plus the latest in basketball, as Purdue comes off a loss to Michigan before playing Maryland.

