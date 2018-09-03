Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue looks for fixes after Week 1
If Purdue is to get on the right track this season, it'll need to cut down its turnovers and penalties following a Week 1 loss. We'll discuss on Gold and Black Radio, plus a look at Eastern Michigan and the latest in recruiting.
Link: Radio
Gold and Black Radio podcast, as #Purdue reloads for Eastern Michigan:— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) September 3, 2018
• @matthewcstevens on QB play, fixes and the defense.
• Is the play of the offensive line the biggest concern?
• @brianneubert w/ his perspective on Rondale Moore and recruiting. https://t.co/hrMXFekVEO
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.