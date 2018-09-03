Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-03 07:44:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue looks for fixes after Week 1

- - • GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com staff

If Purdue is to get on the right track this season, it'll need to cut down its turnovers and penalties following a Week 1 loss. We'll discuss on Gold and Black Radio, plus a look at Eastern Michigan and the latest in recruiting.

Link: Radio

