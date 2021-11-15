 GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue moves on to more friendly foes
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-15 08:42:17 -0600') }} football Edit

Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue moves on to more friendly foes

GoldandBlack.com staff

The Boilermakers suffered an unsurprising fate Saturday at Ohio State, but now return to more friendly environments, first Wrigley Field and then Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue has a chance to end the season on an upswing. Let's break it down on Gold and Black Radio.

