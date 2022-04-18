Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue pursues portal; more recruiting

Purdue is trying to add a piece — or pieces — to its basketball roster in the off-season, as it awaits word from primary target Nijel Pack. That, more hoops and football recruiting, and much more on the Gold and Black Radio podcast.
Link: Podcast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Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions? Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.