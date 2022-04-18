 GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue pursues portal; more recruiting
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-18 08:43:51 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue pursues portal; more recruiting

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Purdue is trying to add a piece — or pieces — to its basketball roster in the off-season, as it awaits word from primary target Nijel Pack. That, more hoops and football recruiting, and much more on the Gold and Black Radio podcast.

Link: Podcast

