GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue reloads after grueling stretch

 Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue reloads after grueling stretch
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-25 08:28:05 -0600') }}

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue reloads after grueling stretch

GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

The Boilermakers ended a grueling stretch Friday, as they saw their four-game winning streak end to league-leading — but now idle — Michigan Friday. A Breakdown of Purdue, plus more from the football team's staff additions, on Gold and Black Radio.

