 GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue reloads for Big Ten
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-20 08:25:14 -0500') }} football Edit

Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue reloads for Big Ten

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Coming off the loss at Notre Dame, the Boilermakers are reloading for the start of the Big Ten, with back-to-back games at Ross-Ade Stadium, starting with Illinois. We'll review the first quarter of the season, including the loss to the Irish, plus look ahead on Gold and Black Radio.

Link: Radio

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}