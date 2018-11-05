Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-05 07:10:34 -0600') }} football Edit

Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue upends Iowa

- - • GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com staff

The Boilermakers made mistakes, but battled back, beating Iowa Saturday 38-36, its third win over a ranked opponent this season. We'll discuss on Gold and Black Radio, plus a preview of the start of basketball season.

Link: Radio

