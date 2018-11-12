Gold and Black Radio podcast: Thoughts on Brohm, Purdue's loss
Louisville has a coaching opening with Jeff Brohm as its likely No. 1 candidate. What's that mean for Purdue? We'll discuss that and the Purdue loss at Minnesota Saturday on Gold and Black Radio.
Thoughts on Jeff Brohm, the factors at Louisville and #Purdue, and the Boilermakers' loss, on the Gold and Black Radio podcast: https://t.co/S7Aw9kkNNY— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) November 12, 2018
