Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-12 07:58:12 -0600') }} football Edit

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Thoughts on Brohm, Purdue's loss

Ncbaud3o7alukefdoiqw
- - • GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com staff

Louisville has a coaching opening with Jeff Brohm as its likely No. 1 candidate. What's that mean for Purdue? We'll discuss that and the Purdue loss at Minnesota Saturday on Gold and Black Radio.

Link: Radio

Qpxdcnycs6hozktyz87l

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}