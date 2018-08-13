Gold and Black Radio podcast: Thoughts on Purdue's first scrimmage
Purdue held its first major scrimmage Saturday, with Jeff Brohm coming away feeling good about Rondale Moore and optimistic about his defense.
Our thoughts the Gold and Black Radio podcast.
