Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Three Boilermakers drafted in NFL
Purdue had three former Boilermakers selected in the NFL Draft, from George Karlaftis in Round 1 to Zander Horvath as the third-to-last selection, and David Bell in between. Let's break it down on Gold and Black Radio.
