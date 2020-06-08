News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-08 08:01:37 -0500') }} football Edit

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Unofficial start of Purdue football

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

As players arrive on campus for summer workouts, we'll work out the details of a return to sports. Could Purdue see 25-percent capacity in Ross-Ade this fall? Could there be non-conference changes? We discuss on Gold and Black Radio.

