Gold and Black Radio podcast: Unofficial start of Purdue football
As players arrive on campus for summer workouts, we'll work out the details of a return to sports. Could Purdue see 25-percent capacity in Ross-Ade this fall? Could there be non-conference changes? We discuss on Gold and Black Radio.
Link: Radio
Gold and Black Radio podcast, w/ @KyleCharters79 talking to @TomDienhart1 about the Purdue players' return, offseason workouts and more, plus to @brianneubert about basketball leadership. https://t.co/ALAZ7n9SD2— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) June 8, 2020
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.