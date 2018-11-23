Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-23 07:30:57 -0600') }} football Edit

Gold and Black Radio at 11 a.m.: Purdue-IU battle for Bucket, bowl berth

- - • GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com staff


Purdue is looking for Win No. 6, as is Indiana, coming in Saturday's Old Oaken Bucket game in Bloomington. We'll preview on the Gold and Black Radio Pregame Show.

Link: Radio

Ripv3d6gxttv6vvx6k4w

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}