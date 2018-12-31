Gold and Black Radio at 12:30 p.m.: Purdue sets for B1G restart; bowl recap
Before it reenters the Big Ten, Purdue looked good in its final nonconference game of the season, a win over Belmont. We'll take a look back and forward on Gold and Black Radio, plus a recap of the Boilermakers' loss in the Music City Bowl.
Link: Radio
Gold and Black Radio at 12:30 p.m.: Purdue readies for B1G restart; bowl recap: https://t.co/jXVmz6QvoJ— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) December 31, 2018
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.