Gold and Black Radio Express: All signs point to Nashville.

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

If it is the Bulldogs, Purdue will have its hands full. MSU is 8-4, ranked No. 18 in the CFP and No. 20 in AP. Its losses were to No. 1 Alabama (24-0), No. 5 LSU (19-3), Kentucky (28-7) and Florida (13-6). Its wins over ranked teams were No. 8 Auburn (23-9) and No. 16 Texas A&M (28-13) with both games in Starkville. Mississippi State is coached by Joe Moorhead, the former Penn State OC, who also was looked at closely when Mike Bobinski hired Jeff Brohm a couple years ago.

