All signs point towards a Purdue-Mississippi State matchup in Nashville's Music City Bowl on Dec. 28.

If it is the Bulldogs, Purdue will have its hands full. MSU is 8-4, ranked No. 18 in the CFP and No. 20 in AP. Its losses were to No. 1 Alabama (24-0), No. 5 LSU (19-3), Kentucky (28-7) and Florida (13-6). Its wins over ranked teams were No. 8 Auburn (23-9) and No. 16 Texas A&M (28-13) with both games in Starkville. Mississippi State is coached by Joe Moorhead, the former Penn State OC, who also was looked at closely when Mike Bobinski hired Jeff Brohm a couple years ago.