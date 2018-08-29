Check out our Gold and Black Radio Express as @brianneubert talks about a couple of big men's basketball visits tomorrow night and this weekend. https://t.co/kro92uhHLo

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.