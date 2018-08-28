Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-28 18:59:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Gold and Black Radio Pregame at 10 a.m. Wednesday: Purdue vs. Northwestern

- - • GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com staff

The Boilermakers open their 2018 season with high expectations but big challenges. The first is Northwestern for the Ross-Ade Stadium opener. On Gold and Black Radio, we'll break down the game, with notes, analysis, perspective and more. Plus, a look at the Big Ten, Over/Under and predictions.

Link: Radio

