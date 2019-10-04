Gold and Black Radio Pregame at 11 a.m.: Purdue at Penn State
The beat-up Boilermakers, now without arguably their two best offensive and two best defensive players, travel to Penn State Saturday, when they will be a big underdog to the Nittany Lions. A preview on the Gold and Black Radio Pregame Show.
Link: Radio
Gold and Black Radio Pregame podcast drops at 11 a.m., with a breakdown of #Purdue-Penn State, conversation with @Bobbyflo7 and much more: https://t.co/Sogv5V4Vnr pic.twitter.com/l1OUfU7eYU— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) October 4, 2019
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.