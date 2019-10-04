News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-04 09:30:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Gold and Black Radio Pregame at 11 a.m.: Purdue at Penn State

GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

The beat-up Boilermakers, now without arguably their two best offensive and two best defensive players, travel to Penn State Saturday, when they will be a big underdog to the Nittany Lions. A preview on the Gold and Black Radio Pregame Show.

