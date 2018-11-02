Gold and Black Radio Pregame podcast: Purdue hosts Iowa
The Boilermakers look to bounce back against the Hawkeyes Saturday, but face an Iowa team hoping to do the same. We'll have all the details on the Gold and Black Radio Pregame Show.
Link: Radio
On the Gold and Black Radio Pregame podcast:— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) November 2, 2018
• @matthewcstevens on #Purdue-Iowa matchups
• @HawkeyeReport on the game
• @brianneubert w/ look at recruiting
• @AnneBrownWLFI w/ Saturday's forecast
• @AlanKarpick's historical perspective https://t.co/Yg2GgyZBRp
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.