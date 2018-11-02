Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-02 06:56:54 -0500') }} football

Gold and Black Radio Pregame podcast: Purdue hosts Iowa

The Boilermakers look to bounce back against the Hawkeyes Saturday, but face an Iowa team hoping to do the same. We'll have all the details on the Gold and Black Radio Pregame Show.

Link: Radio

