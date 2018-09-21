Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-21 08:17:10 -0500') }} football Edit

Gold and Black Radio Pregame at 11 a.m.: Purdue looks for win vs. BC

- - • GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com staff

The Boilermakers want to salvage the last of their four straight at Ross-Ade Stadium to open the season, but will need a victory against No. 23 Boston College on Homecoming to get their first win of the year. We have a full breakdown of the game on the Gold and Black Radio Pregame Show.

Link: Radio

{{ article.author_name }}