{{ timeAgo('2018-09-07 08:06:12 -0500') }}

Gold and Black Radio Pregame at 11 a.m.: Purdue looks to rebound vs. EMU

Purdue needs to rebound from its season-opening loss, and gets to try against MAC opponent Eastern Michigan in Ross-Ade Stadium. Our analysis, interviews, perspective and much more on the Gold and Black Radio Pregame Show.

