2018-10-12 07:18:42 -0500

Gold and Black Radio Pregame podcast: Purdue travels to Illinois

The Boilermakers travel to Illinois Saturday, looking to get back to .500 with their third straight win. A complete breakdown of the game's matchups, plus more on recruiting, the Big Ten and a historical look at the series, on the Gold and Black Radio Pregame Show.

