Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-26 07:13:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Gold and Black Radio Pregame at 11 a.m.: Purdue travels to Michigan State

- - • GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com staff

Purdue looks for its fifth straight victory, needing a win at Michigan State. A full preview, including thoughts on Purdue's recovery following the Ohio State win, the Spartans' injuries and more on the Gold and Black Radio Pregame Show.

Link: Radio

Hkjy071vhhxb9m6qkylw

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}