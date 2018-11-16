Gold and Black Radio Pregame at 11 a.m.: Purdue welcomes Wisconsin
The Boilermakers do play a football game Saturday, despite the distraction of Louisville's pursuit of Jeff Brohm, taking on Wisconsin on senior day. Our breakdown of the game on the Gold and Black Radio Pregame Show.
Link: Radio
#Purdue does have a football game Saturday. We'll break it down vs. the Badgers on the Gold and Black Radio Pregame Show at 11 a.m.: https://t.co/AoUflxaYDo— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) November 16, 2018
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.