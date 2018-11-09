Gold and Black Pregame podcast: Purdue looks for No. 6 at Minnesota
The Boilermakers look for their sixth victory, and bowl eligibility, as they travel to face Minnesota on Saturday afternoon. A full breakdown of the game, with interviews, analysis and more, on the Gold and Black Radio Pregame Show.
Link: Radio
#Purdue sets for Minnesota, as it looks for Win No. 6. We'll preview on Gold and Black Radio at 11 a.m.: https://t.co/8f0xGmFzJO— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) November 9, 2018
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.