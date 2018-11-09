Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-09 07:04:10 -0600') }} football Edit

Gold and Black Pregame podcast: Purdue looks for No. 6 at Minnesota

- - • GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com staff

The Boilermakers look for their sixth victory, and bowl eligibility, as they travel to face Minnesota on Saturday afternoon. A full breakdown of the game, with interviews, analysis and more, on the Gold and Black Radio Pregame Show.

Link: Radio

Ripv3d6gxttv6vvx6k4w

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}