 GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio Pregame at 2 p.m.: Purdue at Minnesota
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-19 12:31:37 -0600') }} football

Gold and Black Radio Pregame at 2 p.m.: Purdue at Minnesota

GoldandBlack.com staff

Purdue needs to rebound at Minnesota Friday night, following its first loss of the season last week. But to do so, the Boilermakers might need to be much better on offense, and the Golden Gophers might help. More on the game on the Gold and Black Radio Pregame Show.

