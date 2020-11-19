GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio Pregame at 2 p.m.: Purdue at Minnesota

Gold and Black Radio Pregame at 2 p.m.: Purdue at Minnesota
Purdue needs to rebound at Minnesota Friday night, following its first loss of the season last week. But to do so, the Boilermakers might need to be much better on offense, and the Golden Gophers might help. More on the game on the Gold and Black Radio Pregame Show.
Link: Radio
Gold and Black Radio Pregame podcast dropping at 2. Full breakdown of the Friday night game between Purdue and Minnesota. Listen on your fav pod app or here https://t.co/F6pvA2MyS0— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) November 19, 2020
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.