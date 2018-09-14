Gold and Black Radio Pregame Show at 11 a.m.: Missouri at Purdue
Purdue wants to put its first two weeks behind it by picking up its first win of the season, but that won't be easy with the SEC's Missouri coming to Ross-Ade for a primetime game Saturday. On the Gold and Black Radio Pregame Show, we'll break down the particulars, including the injury to Elijah Sindelar, the defense, the Tigers and more.
From Sindelar's injury to #Purdue's defense to the Tigers, we've got you covered on the Gold and Black Radio Pregame at 11 a.m.: https://t.co/VIyTZ2tS2W— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) September 14, 2018
