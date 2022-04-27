 GoldandBlack.com | NFL draft coverage
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-27 11:21:03 -0500') }} football Edit

GoldandBlack.com 2022 Purdue NFL draft coverage

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Miss anything? Get caught up on GoldandBlack.com's 2022 NFL draft coverage in advance of the April 28-30 event in Las Vegas.

ARTICLES

NFL scout breaks down Karlaftis, Bell, Horvath

Stopwatch doesn't do justice to potential of Purdue WR David Bell

NFL preparation has been 'marathon of brutality' for Karlaftis

Potential, freaky physique may be enough to get DaMarcus Mitchell drafted

Zander Horvath flexed muscles at Purdue Pro Day

Jackson Anthrop knows it 'just takes one team to give you a chance'

Deep Dive: Purdue pro day

The 3-2-1: Pro Day stars, no portal panic and an o-line that needs help

Gallery: Purdue pro day

Purdue WRs in NFL draft

Purdue RBs in NFL draft

Purdue QBs in NFL draft

Purdue OLs in NFLL draft

Purdue DLs in NFL draft

Purdue LBs in NFL draft

Purdue DBs in NFL draft

Purdue TEs in NFL draft

VIDEOS

