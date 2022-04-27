GoldandBlack.com 2022 Purdue NFL draft coverage
Miss anything? Get caught up on GoldandBlack.com's 2022 NFL draft coverage in advance of the April 28-30 event in Las Vegas.
ARTICLES
• NFL scout breaks down Karlaftis, Bell, Horvath
• Stopwatch doesn't do justice to potential of Purdue WR David Bell
• NFL preparation has been 'marathon of brutality' for Karlaftis
• Potential, freaky physique may be enough to get DaMarcus Mitchell drafted
• Zander Horvath flexed muscles at Purdue Pro Day
• Jackson Anthrop knows it 'just takes one team to give you a chance'
• The 3-2-1: Pro Day stars, no portal panic and an o-line that needs help
VIDEOS
