GoldandBlack.com Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's win at Minnesota

Be warned, college basketball: Jaden Ivey is getting better.

People have tended to view the Boilermaker All-America candidate as a finished product because his profile as a player has exploded this season, but that's not even remotely the case.

Look at his shooting, for example. It was a gap in his game last season; now, a strength.

There are other areas where he's improving in-season.

Against Ohio State, he scored off at least two drives where he got to the basket, jump-stopped and played off his feet. Learning to play off two feet will be a considerable key to his long-term success In basketball, and he's really coming on in that area as opposed to just relying on his other-worldly athleticism and explosiveness and occasionally barreling out of control.

An awesome talent is learning more about how to play.

This game at Minnesota was one of Ivey's better passing games, one of his more poised games, especially against the zone in the second half. Ivey took a couple of quick shots on the first half, but overall, the cool head he kept about him and his command in the second half were really big deals.