DETROIT — Purdue's off to the Sweet 16 and its seniors now have the 30-win milestone to add to their legacy following the Boilermakers' 76-73 win over Butler Sunday at Little Caesars Arena.
Here are post-game Takeaways and Wrap Video from the win.
TAKEAWAYS
Vincent Edwards changed the game midway through the first half, when Purdue started running offense through him in the post, a set-up he's always produced in during his Purdue career.
For one thing, Edwards is very good at it.
