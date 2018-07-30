Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-30 14:22:01 -0500') }} football Edit

GoldandBlack.com D-line position preview: Lots of new faces

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34
Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
@matthewcstevens
Staff
Xsr7misy74cgmovq506y
Lorenzo Neal is the only returning starter in an inexperienced group of defensive linemen in the 2018 season.
Tom Campbell

From now until the start of preseason camp, GoldandBlack.com will be doing positional group previews for the upcoming 2018 season. We finally switch sides of the ball and turn to an youthful defensive line as Purdue that doesn't return a single sack at the defensive end position.

Positional Preview: QUARTERBACKS

Positional Preview: RUNNING BACKS

Positional Preview: WIDE RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS

Positional Preview: OFFENSIVE LINE

Purdue DL depth chart
LEO NOSE TACKLE TACKLE END

Kai Higgins: 6-4, 255, Jr.

Lorenzo Neal: 6-2, 315, Jr.

Anthony Watts: 6-4, 295, Soph.

Giovanni Revierre: 6-5, 270, RS-Fr.

Robert McWilliams: 6-4, 220, RS-Fr.

Ray Ellis: 6-4, 305, Sr.

Keiwan Jones: 6-2, 280, Sr.

Jeff Marks: 6-3, 265, Fr.

Semisi Fakasiieki: 6-3, 260, Soph.

Alex Criddle: 6-3, 300, Jr.

Allen Daniels: 6-2, 305, RS-Fr.

Conor Sweeney: 6-4, 247, Sr.

K.J. Stokes: 6-3, 250, Fr.


Lawrence Johnson: 6-4, 300, Fr.

Jack Sullivan: 6-5, 255, Fr.
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}