GoldandBlack.com D-line position preview: Lots of new faces
From now until the start of preseason camp, GoldandBlack.com will be doing positional group previews for the upcoming 2018 season. We finally switch sides of the ball and turn to an youthful defensive line as Purdue that doesn't return a single sack at the defensive end position.
|LEO
|NOSE TACKLE
|TACKLE
|END
|
Kai Higgins: 6-4, 255, Jr.
|
Lorenzo Neal: 6-2, 315, Jr.
|
Anthony Watts: 6-4, 295, Soph.
|
Giovanni Revierre: 6-5, 270, RS-Fr.
|
Robert McWilliams: 6-4, 220, RS-Fr.
|
Ray Ellis: 6-4, 305, Sr.
|
Keiwan Jones: 6-2, 280, Sr.
|
Jeff Marks: 6-3, 265, Fr.
|
Semisi Fakasiieki: 6-3, 260, Soph.
|
Alex Criddle: 6-3, 300, Jr.
|
Allen Daniels: 6-2, 305, RS-Fr.
|
Conor Sweeney: 6-4, 247, Sr.
|
K.J. Stokes: 6-3, 250, Fr.
|
|
Lawrence Johnson: 6-4, 300, Fr.
|
Jack Sullivan: 6-5, 255, Fr.
