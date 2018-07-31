Ticker
GoldandBlack.com DB position preview: Literally safety in numbers

Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
Senior safety Jacob Thieneman will likely play multiple positions in Purdue's secondary.
Tom Campbell

From now until the start of preseason camp, GoldandBlack.com will be doing positional group previews for the upcoming 2018 season. Now we're looking at arguably the most comfortable unit of Purdue's defense where they have both starters returning at safety in a secondary with a lot more depth than previous seasons.

Purdue DB Depth Chart
Cornerback Free Safety Strong Safety Cornerback Nickel

Kenneth Major: 6-0, 190, RS-Fr.

Navon Mosley: 6-0, 195, Jr.

Jacob Thieneman: 6-1, 210, Sr.

Tim Cason: 6-0, 195, Sr.

Simeon Smiley: 6-0, 205, Soph.

Antonio Blackmon: 6-0, 195, Sr.

Simeon Smiley: 6-0, 205, Soph.

Brennan Thieneman: 6-1, 200, Soph.

Dedrick Mackey: 5-11, 185, RS-Fr.

Antonio Blackmon: 6-0, 195, Sr.

Jordan Rucker: 6-0, 190, Fr.

Elijah Ball, 6-1, 190, Fr.

Jacob Abrams: 6-2, 193, RS-Fr.

Mike Little: 6-0, 180, Jr.

Kadin Smith: 6-0, 195, Fr.

Byron Perkins: 6-2, 185, Fr.
