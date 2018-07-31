GoldandBlack.com DB position preview: Literally safety in numbers
From now until the start of preseason camp, GoldandBlack.com will be doing positional group previews for the upcoming 2018 season. Now we're looking at arguably the most comfortable unit of Purdue's defense where they have both starters returning at safety in a secondary with a lot more depth than previous seasons.
Positional Preview: QUARTERBACKS
Positional Preview: RUNNING BACKS
Positional Preview: WIDE RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS
Positional Preview: DEFENSIVE LINEMAN
Positional Preview: LINEBACKERS
|Cornerback
|Free Safety
|Strong Safety
|Cornerback
|Nickel
|
Kenneth Major: 6-0, 190, RS-Fr.
|
Navon Mosley: 6-0, 195, Jr.
|
Jacob Thieneman: 6-1, 210, Sr.
|
Tim Cason: 6-0, 195, Sr.
|
Simeon Smiley: 6-0, 205, Soph.
|
Antonio Blackmon: 6-0, 195, Sr.
|
Simeon Smiley: 6-0, 205, Soph.
|
Brennan Thieneman: 6-1, 200, Soph.
|
Dedrick Mackey: 5-11, 185, RS-Fr.
|
Antonio Blackmon: 6-0, 195, Sr.
|
Jordan Rucker: 6-0, 190, Fr.
|
Elijah Ball, 6-1, 190, Fr.
|
Jacob Abrams: 6-2, 193, RS-Fr.
|
Mike Little: 6-0, 180, Jr.
|
Kadin Smith: 6-0, 195, Fr.
|
Byron Perkins: 6-2, 185, Fr.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news