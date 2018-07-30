Ticker
GoldandBlack.com LB position preview: The biggest star and 'thinnest' spot

Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm referred to junior linebacker Markus Bailey as his team's best player going into 2018 season.
Tom Campbell

From now until the start of preseason camp, GoldandBlack.com will be doing positional group previews for the upcoming 2018 season. Now we're looking at star player Markus Bailey and a host of young linebackers surrounding Purdue's leading returning tackler.

Positional Preview: QUARTERBACKS

Positional Preview: RUNNING BACKS

Positional Preview: WIDE RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS

Purdue LB depth chart
SAM MLB WILL 

Tobias Larry: 6-1, 220, Soph.

Derrick Barnes: 6-1, 240, Soph.

Markus Bailey: 6-1, 235, Jr.

Cornel Jones: 6-2, 240, Soph.

Zach Randall: 6-0, 220, RS-Fr.

Jaylan Alexander: 6-1, 240, Fr.



Jonah Williams: 6-3, 235, RS-Fr.
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

