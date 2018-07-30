GoldandBlack.com LB position preview: The biggest star and 'thinnest' spot
From now until the start of preseason camp, GoldandBlack.com will be doing positional group previews for the upcoming 2018 season. Now we're looking at star player Markus Bailey and a host of young linebackers surrounding Purdue's leading returning tackler.
Positional Preview: QUARTERBACKS
Positional Preview: RUNNING BACKS
Positional Preview: WIDE RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS
Purdue LB depth chart
|SAM
|MLB
|WILL
|
Tobias Larry: 6-1, 220, Soph.
|
Derrick Barnes: 6-1, 240, Soph.
|
Markus Bailey: 6-1, 235, Jr.
|
Cornel Jones: 6-2, 240, Soph.
|
Zach Randall: 6-0, 220, RS-Fr.
|
Jaylan Alexander: 6-1, 240, Fr.
|
|
|
Jonah Williams: 6-3, 235, RS-Fr.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news