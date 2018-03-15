More ($): Five things that matter for Purdue in March Thursday NCAA Tournament coverage: • Edwards more comfortable on ankle, ready for impactful tournament • Fullerton's backcourt looks to test Purdue • Notebook | Video NCAA Tournament — Eastern Regional — Round 1 Friday, March 16, 2018 • 12:40 p.m. ET | Little Caesars Arena (Detroit) | TV: truTV | Radio: Purdue Radio Network In-game updates: Twitter.com/@GoldandBlackcom News: GoldandBlack.com Hoops Ticker ABOUT THIS GAME •Purdue opens NCAA Tournament play as the 2 seed in the East, drawing 15th-seeded Fullerton to begin with. The Titans came in fourth in the Big West this season, but won the conference tournament to earn the league's AQ bid. • Fullerton gets to the foul line as much as anybody in college basketball, averaging 23.5 attempts per game and drawing an average of nearly 20 fouls. Guard Kyle Allman is one of the most-fouled players in college basketball. But the Titans have been turnover-prone all season, committing 42 more giveaways than they've recorded assists this season. Leading scorers Allman and Khalil Ahmad each enter the NCAA Tournament with more than 70 turnovers, in 31 games, for a team that has turned it over, on average, one out of every five possessions. (For context, Purdue's turnovers leader is Carsen Edwards with 60, in 34 games.) • The winner of this game will face either seventh-seeded Arkansas or 10th-seeded Butler Sunday, with a trip to the Sweet 16 in Boston on the line.

NUMBERS AND SUCH Team AP Coach RPI KenPom KenPom - Win% PUR 11 11 9 5 94% CSF — — 131 153 6%

#2 SEED PURDUE BOILERMAKERS (28-6)

Roster | Schedule | Statistics Projected Starters C - Isaac Haas (7-2, 290, Sr.) Purdue's potential WMD in this tournament, Haas is a seeing-is-believing sort of deal for a lot of these non-Big Ten teams, and seeing him on film and actually handling him are probably two different things. It will be interesting to see what opponents do with him in terms of doubling him or pointing all defensive cannons at Purdue's three-point threats. The guess here is that Fullerton single-covers him, which could give him a chance to go off. F - Vincent Edwards (6-8, 225, Sr.)

This has traditionally been Edwards' time — he's played well in the NCAA Tournament throughout his career — but things are complicated now, as he's dealing with the ankle issue, though rest has helped considerably, one would think. Whether the mental obstacles have subsided for the All-Big Ten forward, that's an important question to answer, too. G - Carsen Edwards (6-1, 200, So.)

Guards like Purdue's sophomore budding star might be even more valuable now, when a player who can create his own shot, or make improbable ones, can cancel out the lost possessions that can add up in high-stakes outings like these. Furthermore, someone at some point in this tournament, an opponent may really heat up Purdue's guards and make them beat them off the dribble. Illinois did that, and Edwards scored 40. G- P.J. Thompson (5-10, 185, Sr.)

Thompson looked like one of the Boilermakers who needed a quick breather. Purdue is exponentially more dangerous when the senior's making the shots he's been struggling to make in recent weeks. You probably shouldn't bet against him. His play against Fullerton will be key, because the Titans are likely to use a 1-3-1 with some trapping around midcourt. G - Dakota Mathias (6-4, 200, Sr.)

The top three-point shooter left in the NCAA Tournament, Mathias looked rejuvenated through much of the closing stretch of the season, playing — and shooting — very well. This is a golden opportunity for him to show the country how good he is, if it didn't this season so far. KEY PLAYERS

G —Ryan Cline (6-5, 190, Jr.) Cline finished the season shooting 40 percent from three after slumping to open the season. When he's been a non-factor offensively this season, it's mostly been about him not getting shots, as opposed to missing shots. G — Nojel Eastern (6-6, 220, Fr.)

Eastern can make a big difference for Purdue in the postseason moving forward with his outstanding rebounding, his perimeter defense and ability to steal buckets off the dribble. He's been playing his best basketball of the season at the right time, but his physical nature on defense could put him at risk by the officials if he's not careful. That defense, though, could loom large, too, against Fullerton. Also, will the Titans trap a guard who stands inches taller than anything they can throw at him? F — Grady Eifert (6-6, 220, Jr.)

Eifert was very good late in the season in Vincent Edwards' place and that might be the proverbial silver lining for Purdue, as it brought the junior back into the rotation and makes Purdue's depth look better than at any point this season. C — Matt Haarms (7-3, 250, R-Fr.)

It's been a long, physically taxing season for Haarms, too, but the NCAA Tournament offers a bit of a reset and Purdue will need him to play well to advance. He has most of the season, so no reason to expect different now. Matt Painter suggested fatigue might be showing up in the big man getting "tangled up" with opponents, keeping him from protecting the rim like he has most of the season. He blocked just one shot in three Big Ten Tournament games.

#15 SEED CAL STATE FULLERTON TITANS (20-11)

Roster | Schedule | Stats G- 0 Kyle Allman Jr. (6-3, 175, Jr.) One of the best scoring guards Purdue's seen all season, Allman is a complete scorer with size, excellent first-step quickness, a three-point stroke that's netted him a 43-point success rate and a knack for getting to the foul line almost unparalleled in college basketball. He's drawn more than 160 fouls this season and shoots nearly eight free throws a game. Purdue will need to find a way to keep him out of the lane, which no one this season has seemed to be able to do.

It was a long time ago, but when Fullerton faced two NCAA Tournament-caliber teams to open the season, Allman was 1-for-11 for five points against USC and 5-for-12 for 13 vs. Saint Mary's. G -14 Khalil Ahmad (6-4, 185, Jr.)

Ahmad's a bit turnover-prone, the numbers say — 75 of them in 31 games, on top of Allman's 70 — but he averages better than 15 points per game, generating scoring both off drives to the basket and jumpers, but he's only a 32-percent shooter from long range. G - 10 Austen Awosika (6-3, 195, So.) As Fullerton's point guard, Awosika plays facilitator for the two scoring guards flanking him. He's not been much of a shooting threat this season. G- 13 Arkim Robertson (6-9, 230, Sr.) Fullerton's top big man will be tasked with wrestling with Isaac Haas with few viable post options behind him. F - 34 Jackson Rowe (6-7, 210, So.) Rowe's given the Titans a solid third scorer in the frontcourt, chpping in more than a dozen points per game on 58-percent shooting, an impressive number when taking into account he tries roughly two threes per game. And his ability to make those shots — he's at 41 percent — is key to stretching defenses and helping create driving lanes for Allman and Ahmad. As much as Purdue has to worry about Fullerton's guards, Rowe might be the player who could really make a difference. He'll play some 5 for Fullerton and give them a shooting threat at that position. KEY PLAYERS G- 1 Jamal Smith (6-3, 165, Jr.) The coach's son — his dad is associate head coach John Smith — is a 39-percent three-point shooter. F - 5 Davon Clare (6-5, 205, So.) Clare is Fullerton's backup 4, meaning Fullerton will often playing really small.

THREE THINGS DEFENSIVE GLASS CONCENTRATION CONTAINMENT As has been said all season long, offensive rebounds can end Purdue's season if it's not careful, maybe even if it is. It's now to that stage of the season. The Boilermakers simply are what they are on the glass — there's no changing that now — but limiting the damage is imperative. The defensive details Purdue spent the past week-plus fine-tuning really, really matter now, particularly against ball screens and help D vs. dribble penetration. Under the umbrella of concentration also falls preventable turnovers and Purdue's ability to continue to play well with robust leads. Fullerton can pose some real problems for Purdue, potentially, off the dribble, but even more off secondary drives off kick-outs should the Titans' initial drive collapse the Boilermaker defense. So much of Purdue's defensive success will come down to its ability to protect the paint.

PREDICTION: PURDUE 83, FULLERTON 69