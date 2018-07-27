From now until the start of preseason camp, GoldandBlack.com will be doing positional group previews for the upcoming 2018 season. In the third edition of this series, we turn to arguably the most important portion of the Purdue roster - wide receiver. Purdue loses its leading receiver in Anthony Mahoungou but Jeff Brohm is confident in year two that he can develop more vertical deep threat options.

