GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com Predictions: Purdue-Illinois

It won’t take me long in this writing to admit that this score is too high. It might be better predicted at 27-17. Yet, with all the goings on in the COVID world in the last 48 hours, once again we all should just be happy to have the game get played.

Last Friday night, Illinois reverted to the form shown in the first three of the Lovie Smith Era, making the 2019 season look like an aberration. Smith called the 2020 team his best yet, but it sure didn’t look like it in Week 1 at Camp Randall.