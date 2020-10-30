 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com Predictions: Purdue-Illinois
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-30 13:51:10 -0500') }} football Edit

GoldandBlack.com Predictions: Purdue-Illinois

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Off to a solid start to the season, Purdue heads to the road for the first time — with a full coaching staff this week (we think) — to meet Illinois, hopefully given all that's gone on this week in the Big Ten.

Our predictions.

ALAN KARPICK, GOLDANDBLACK.COM

It won’t take me long in this writing to admit that this score is too high. It might be better predicted at 27-17. Yet, with all the goings on in the COVID world in the last 48 hours, once again we all should just be happy to have the game get played.

Last Friday night, Illinois reverted to the form shown in the first three of the Lovie Smith Era, making the 2019 season look like an aberration. Smith called the 2020 team his best yet, but it sure didn’t look like it in Week 1 at Camp Randall.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}